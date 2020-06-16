VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,824,000 after buying an additional 9,645,959 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $133,266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,719 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,449,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,603 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,759,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

