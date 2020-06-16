ValuEngine Downgrades IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th.

Shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $379.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

