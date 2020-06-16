Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 14th total of 10,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.