VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VALEO/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of VALEO/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised VALEO/S to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded VALEO/S to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. VALEO/S has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

