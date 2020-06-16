Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Logistics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,692. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $416.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

