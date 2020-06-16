United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the May 14th total of 226,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

