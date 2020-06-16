Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,900 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price objective upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,800 ($61.09) to GBX 4,900 ($62.36) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ULVR. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,200 ($53.46) to GBX 4,310 ($54.86) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($52.82) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.91) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($58.55) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,507.73 ($57.37).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,334 ($55.16) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.98. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($45.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,333 ($67.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,308.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a GBX 36.14 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $34.72. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

