ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:UEHPY)

ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR in a research note issued on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Dalgarno expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year.

UEHPY opened at $13.80 on Monday. ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

