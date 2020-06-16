Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $827.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,327.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $20,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,640.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 345,007 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 311,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 279,035 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after buying an additional 224,221 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

