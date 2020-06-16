Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,085 shares in the company, valued at $30,617,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total value of $409,157.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,918,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $341.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.80 and a twelve month high of $382.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

