Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has $225.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.52.

TWLO opened at $203.30 on Monday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $209.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,416 shares of company stock worth $63,847,999. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

