Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPTX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 34.91 and a quick ratio of 34.91.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis purchased 4,166 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $1,173,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at $63,532,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,500 shares of company stock worth $8,663,933. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,523,000 after buying an additional 1,253,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,224,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,729,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 985,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after buying an additional 306,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 628,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,080,000 after buying an additional 83,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

