Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Sells 5,300 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.4% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock traded up $41.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,614.42. 722,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,707. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,283.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.92, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,431.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2,060.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

