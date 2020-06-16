Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $153,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,516 shares of company stock worth $1,632,167 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 379,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90,420 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1,080.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 53,290 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

