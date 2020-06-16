Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target Raised to GBX 155 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 151 ($1.92) to GBX 155 ($1.97) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBOX. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) price objective (up from GBX 120 ($1.53)) on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 125 ($1.59) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tritax Big Box REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 144.17 ($1.83).

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 145.80 ($1.86) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 79 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 162.60 ($2.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.40.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) by GBX (0.26) ($0.00). As a group, research analysts expect that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 746.0000164 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

In related news, insider Karen Whitworth bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £19,360 ($24,640.45).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

