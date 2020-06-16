Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 7.51% of Tricida worth $82,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tricida by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tricida by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tricida by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $126,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,321 shares in the company, valued at $17,525,930.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $37,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $45,119.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $616,010 over the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. Tricida Inc has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

