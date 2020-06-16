Treasury Yield 10 Years (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Treasury Yield 10 Years (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIFZF opened at $17.20 on Friday. Treasury Yield 10 Years has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

About Treasury Yield 10 Years

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

