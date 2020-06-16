TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,927,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,050 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $127,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,606. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,553,643.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $316,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,208 shares of company stock worth $18,563,146 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

