TransAtlantic Petroleum (TAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 17th.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN TAT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,571. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

