Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

LON TXP opened at GBX 50.22 ($0.64) on Monday. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 9.80 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 56.65 ($0.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 million and a PE ratio of -50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.37.

In other news, insider Thomas Valentine sold 60,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £15,600 ($19,854.91).

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

