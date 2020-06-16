Total (EPA:FP) Given a €44.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($32.02) price objective on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.06 ($43.89).

FP opened at €35.50 ($39.88) on Monday. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($47.44) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($55.43). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.78.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

