Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,191,316 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $40,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.62.

TD stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 244,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,387. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

