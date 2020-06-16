The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,775,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of The Western Union worth $122,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

WU stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. 924,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,533,647. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

