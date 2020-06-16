The Force Protocol (FOR) Hits Market Cap of $13.15 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $13.15 million and $1.04 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005806 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000374 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

