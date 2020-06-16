Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TSVNF stock remained flat at $$6.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,500. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.