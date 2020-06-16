Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
TSVNF stock remained flat at $$6.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,500. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25.
About Team17 Group
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.