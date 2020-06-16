TD Securities Raises AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $5.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGFMF. CIBC cut shares of AGF Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

