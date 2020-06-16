Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Insider Roger Taylor Acquires 768,649 Shares of Stock

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) insider Roger Taylor bought 768,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £737,903.04 ($939,166.40).
Talktalk Telecom Group stock opened at GBX 87.05 ($1.11) on Tuesday. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125.50 ($1.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $997.59 million and a P/E ratio of 28.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.69.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Talktalk Telecom Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Talktalk Telecom Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.
About Talktalk Telecom Group
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.
