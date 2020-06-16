TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 685,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $81,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $137.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.96 and a 200-day moving average of $122.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.58. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $149.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,604. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

