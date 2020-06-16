Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe Sells 2,330 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $104,314.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,180.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bryan Rishe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $116,733.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $114,682.60.

On Monday, April 27th, Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $122,697.80.

On Monday, April 13th, Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $110,115.80.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $93,240.00.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 119.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 45,195 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,313,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 744.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

