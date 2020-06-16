Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) and MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) Critical Comparison

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) and MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and MYOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 2 7 0 2.78 MYOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $21.38, indicating a potential upside of 37.90%. Given Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Syndax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MYOS.

Risk & Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYOS has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and MYOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $1.52 million 368.07 -$56.05 million ($1.84) -8.42 MYOS $1.03 million 9.75 -$4.26 million ($0.46) -1.98

MYOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MYOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of MYOS shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of MYOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and MYOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals -4,013.65% -132.06% -73.26% MYOS -353.71% -176.31% -112.74%

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals beats MYOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1. It also develops entinostat with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in a Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma or microsatellite stable colorectal carcinoma; with Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in a Phase Ib/II clinical trials to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer, and HR+ and HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and with Bavencio (avelumab) in a Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. In addition, the company develops SNDX-6352, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 that is in Phase I dose escalation trial in patients with chronic graft versus host disease; and as a monotherapy and in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab), which is in Phase I/Ib dose trials for the treatment of solid tumors. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; Merck KGaA and Pfizer; and AstraZeneca plc. It also has collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; clinical trial agreement with Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About MYOS

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Website remusclehealth.com; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California to study the effects Of FortetropinÂ on skeletal muscle protein synthetic rate in older men and women; and Rutgers University for the discovery development and commercialization of products that improve muscle health and performance. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.