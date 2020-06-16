Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Teresa A. Borden Sells 100,000 Shares

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $1,798,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,720,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. Switch Inc has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 1,714.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Switch by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

