SVB Leerink Comments on Cardiovascular Systems Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $15,700,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 16.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

