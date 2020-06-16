Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Store Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 141.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Store Capital to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.89. 1,022,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,956. Store Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

