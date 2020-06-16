SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Buys £19,013.80 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Alex Smith acquired 71 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £267.80 ($340.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,013.80 ($24,199.82).
Alex Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 8th, Alex Smith sold 6,232 shares of SThree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £16,203.20 ($20,622.63).
- On Thursday, May 14th, Alex Smith purchased 84 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £186.48 ($237.34).
LON STEM traded up GBX 9.47 ($0.12) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 269.50 ($3.43). The company had a trading volume of 53,526 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.82. SThree plc has a 12-month low of GBX 195.20 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 392.50 ($5.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $358.04 million and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
About SThree
SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.