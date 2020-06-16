SThree (LON:STEM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STEM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SThree from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised SThree to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 280 ($3.56) in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.50) on Monday. SThree has a 1 year low of GBX 195.20 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 392.50 ($5.00). The firm has a market cap of $365.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

In other news, insider Alex Smith sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.31), for a total value of £16,203.20 ($20,622.63).

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

