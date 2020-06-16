StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

SRT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of SRT opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.03. StarTek has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that StarTek will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 699.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

