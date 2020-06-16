SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

