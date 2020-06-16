Square (NYSE:SQ) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $95.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Square traded as high as $94.11 and last traded at $93.28, with a volume of 26957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Square from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,811 shares of company stock worth $5,054,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Square by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 15.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Square by 52.4% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Square by 5.1% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Square by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 146.95 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

