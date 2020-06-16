Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Sells $149,615.88 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $149,615.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,828.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $104,760.63.

On Monday, April 13th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 324 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $40,124.16.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $178.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 1.61. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.22.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

