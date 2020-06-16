SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SOUTH32 LTD/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

SOUHY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. 35,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,866. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

