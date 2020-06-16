Sopheon Plc (LON:SPE) Insider Arif Karimjee ACA Sells 7,500 Shares

Sopheon Plc (LON:SPE) insider Arif Karimjee ACA sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.04), for a total value of £53,250 ($67,773.96).

Shares of LON:SPE opened at GBX 690 ($8.78) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 717.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 699.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 million and a PE ratio of 35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. Sopheon Plc has a one year low of GBX 383.55 ($4.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,180 ($15.02).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Sopheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Sopheon in a report on Friday, May 15th.

About Sopheon

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

