Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Buys 339,083 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 339,083 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $667,993.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.57. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,811,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 83,266 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

