Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.77.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $8.12 on Monday. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 71,525 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth $292,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 29,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 510.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 515,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 430,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

