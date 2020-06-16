Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SDXAY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sodexo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Sodexo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sodexo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sodexo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Sodexo to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $14.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. Sodexo has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $23.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

