Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $25.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snap traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 120512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,383,452 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $50,076,326.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,979,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,087,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 64,293 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,141,200.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,644,949 shares in the company, valued at $29,197,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,023,096 shares of company stock valued at $147,979,955 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $734,687,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Snap by 56.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548,098 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,507,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,488 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Snap by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Snap by 408.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

