Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 0.68. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $18.47.

SWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $11.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers.

