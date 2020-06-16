SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of SM opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 5.70.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

