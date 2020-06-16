Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,549 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.20% of Skechers USA worth $81,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 351,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,865,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,514,000 after purchasing an additional 911,249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 239,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $982,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. Skechers USA Inc has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.