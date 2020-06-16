Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sitime from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sitime from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Sitime from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

SITM stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.94 million and a PE ratio of -56.75. Sitime has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $39.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sitime will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $88,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $58,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,378 shares of company stock valued at $319,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sitime by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sitime by 424.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sitime during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sitime by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

