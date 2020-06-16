SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) & Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Head to Head Comparison

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panhandle Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Panhandle Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 34.36% 26.09% 10.61% Panhandle Oil and Gas -127.24% 11.13% 7.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Panhandle Oil and Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $288.63 million 0.19 $114.66 million $9.74 0.46 Panhandle Oil and Gas $66.04 million 0.92 -$40.74 million N/A N/A

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SilverBow Resources and Panhandle Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Panhandle Oil and Gas 0 1 0 0 2.00

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.56%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Panhandle Oil and Gas.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Panhandle Oil and Gas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

